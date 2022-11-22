Espada: Lamborghini’s Most Practical Supercar

Four seats and a V12? This car is pretty controversial.

When you think of Lamborghini, what exactly comes to mind? Is it the speed, agility, or possibly even the competitive aspect of the brand? Whatever the reason, millions of car guys love the Lamborghini auto company which is exactly why so many of their classic models rake in millions on the collector market. One such historical “cartifact” is the Lamborghini Espada, here’s a couple reasons for that distinction.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Along with the strong front fascia, there are a lot of beautiful cues that make the design language distinctly Lamborghini. You might notice the fastback/hatchback styling which has made it a very unique vehicle. Some people simply think the car looks a little unproportional while others love the style and the bulging rear end. At the end of the day, the two opinions both refer to the car’s very distinct exterior.

Perhaps it’s the fact that not many manufacturers utilize the style or it could be the rarity that makes it so rare to see. Only about 1,227 cars were ever made with the name and even fewer were produced as a 400 GT, like the one shown in a YouTube video from a few months ago. Altogether, these models were pretty crazy and rare even for their time which is even better when you consider the 4.0-liter V12 and enough seats for three passengers along with the driver. What do you think about the Lamborghini Espada?