ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

2 Tall Jones
3d ago

you killers may elude the law.....but the person or persons you killed will haunt you forever....you can't elude them🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for man accused of Thanksgiving credit card theft

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards and using them at a local grocery store. Deputies shared surveillance photos of the masked man while asking for the public's help. According to investigators, the crime happened Thanksgiving morning at Sequoyah Park...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy