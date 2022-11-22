Read full article on original website
2 Tall Jones
3d ago
you killers may elude the law.....but the person or persons you killed will haunt you forever....you can't elude them🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈
Nonprofit launched year after man killed in unsolved Midtown shooting
While Atlanta police continue working to make arrests in a deadly shooting at a Midtown parking garage a year ago, the v...
Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
3 shot, including juvenile, outside DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people shot in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Police Department, dispatch received a report just after 5 p.m. of a person shot call at 2771 Gresham Road. A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene...
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
Mother of twin girls arrested in connection to 'catastrophic' deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm. According to the East Point police, 27-year-ol Nicole Ashley...
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
Cops: Taser pops send Morrow mall shoppers running after shooting threat, scare
Shoppers at Southlake Mall on “Black Friday” began fleeing after they thought they heard gunshots, Morrow police said. ...
1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
Man who allegedly caused disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday tased by Morrow Police
MORROW, Ga. — A 31-year-old man, believed to have been having a mental health crisis, is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, according to Morrow Police. Authorities said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and acted like he was armed as...
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
Balloon release held for Lyft driver shot, killed after dropping passenger off in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family and friends came together and hosted a balloon release to honor a 31-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot after dropping off a passenger on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Dozens showed up to celebrate Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen, of...
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
Deputies searching for man accused of Thanksgiving credit card theft
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards and using them at a local grocery store. Deputies shared surveillance photos of the masked man while asking for the public's help. According to investigators, the crime happened Thanksgiving morning at Sequoyah Park...
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
