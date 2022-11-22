Read full article on original website
Related
Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops
The Vatican said on Saturday that China had violated its terms on the appointment of Catholic bishops.
KGET 17
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...
Comments / 0