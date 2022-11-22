David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO