Browns fan favorite, Steelers legends named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis make Hall of Fame cut
Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis combined for 18 Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pros, two Super Bowl appearances and one world championship with Indy.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cincinnati tackle had some bold words for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
Ja'Marcus Bradley is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
NFL Analyst Shares Key Stat About Joe Burrow
The Bengals' star has played great in recent weeks
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
How football became a Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).
Bears QB Justin Fields says left shoulder is separated
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that his left shoulder is separated and he will weigh how it feels before deciding whether he can play in Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields hurt his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol. Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas could be in the Hall of Fame before you know it.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12
David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage still not practicing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and there are still some key players who have yet to practice this week. Here’s the updated list, based on participation in Thursday’s practice:. QB Tom Brady. WR Julio Jones.
