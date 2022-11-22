ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Clayton News Daily

How football became a Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).
Clayton News Daily

Bears QB Justin Fields says left shoulder is separated

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that his left shoulder is separated and he will weigh how it feels before deciding whether he can play in Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields hurt his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol. Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
NBC Sports

Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12

David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

