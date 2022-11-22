UIL 4A DII Texas high school football brackets: Regional semifinal playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for regional semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
With two wild weeks of bi-district and area round action in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the regional semifinals.
Now the best UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned the privilege of practicing through Thanksgiving, are set to kick off Round 3 of the postseason with regional semifinal playoff games beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 26.
Here’s a closer look at regional semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 4A Division II bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:
REGION I
Monahans Loboes (9-3) vs. Godley Wildcats (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
- Monahans def. Ferris 35-21 in area round
- Godley def. Seminole 41-40 in area round
- Monahans def. Levelland 27-15 in bi-district round
- Godley def. Midland Greenwood 26-7 in bi-district round
Wichita Falls Hirschi Huskies (9-2) vs. Glen Rose Tigers (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells
- Wichita Falls Hirschi def. West Plains 42-17 in area round
- Glen Rose def. Fort Stockton 63-12 in area round
- Wichita Falls Hirschi def. Hillsboro 48-14 in bi-district round
- Glen Rose def. Graham 55-14 in bi-district round
REGION II
Aubrey Chaparrals (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Paris
- Aubrey def. Center 43-41 (4OT) in area round
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Caddo Mills 55-21 in area round
- Aubrey def. Dallas Lincoln 63-12 in bi-district round
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Van 48-13 in bi-district round
Gilmer Buckeyes (11-0) vs. Carthage Bulldogs (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium in Longview
- Gilmer def. Gainesville 60-20 in area round
- Carthage def. Van Alstyne 61-30 in area round
- Gilmer def. Rusk 25-7 in bi-district round
- Carthage def. Pittsburg 42-7 in bi-district round
REGION III
Silsbee Tigers (12-0) vs. Madisonville Mustangs (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring
- Silsbee def. Smithville 34-0 in area round
- Madisonville def. Bellville 9-3 in area round
- Silsbee def. West Columbia 34-10 in bi-district round
- Madisonville def. La Grange 41-21 in bi-district round
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (9-3) vs. Cuero Gobblers (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy
- Hamshire-Fannett def. Waco Connally 33-30 in area round
- Cuero def. Sealy 41-18 in area round
- Hamshire-Fannett def. Brookshire Royal 40-10 in bi-district round
- Cuero def. Salado 13-7 in bi-district round
REGION IV
Wimberley Texans (12-0) vs. Jarrell Cougars (6-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southwest Legacy Stadium in San Antonio
- Wimberley def. Orange Grove 48-0 in area round
- Jarrell def. Port Isabel 35-21 in area round
- Wimberley def. San Antonio YMLA 81-0 in bi-district round
- Jarrell def. Devine 32-14 in bi-district round
Lago Vista Vikings (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro Panthers (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Matador Stadium in Seguin
- Lago Vista def. Sinton 42-7 in area round
- Geronimo Navarro def. Bishop 28-14 in area round
- Lago Vista def. Bandera 67-6 in bi-district round
- Geronimo Navarro def. Pearsall 50-8 in bi-district round
