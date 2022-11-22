UIL 4A DII Texas high school football brackets: Regional semifinal playoff matchups, game times

A closer look at game times and locations for regional semifinals matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs

With two wild weeks of bi-district and area round action in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the regional semifinals.

Now the best UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State, who have earned the privilege of practicing through Thanksgiving, are set to kick off Round 3 of the postseason with regional semifinal playoff games beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 26.

Here’s a closer look at regional semifinals matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 4A Division II bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:

CLASS 4A DIVISION II BRACKET

REGION I

Monahans Loboes (9-3) vs. Godley Wildcats (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

Monahans def. Ferris 35-21 in area round

Godley def. Seminole 41-40 in area round

Monahans def. Levelland 27-15 in bi-district round

Godley def. Midland Greenwood 26-7 in bi-district round

Wichita Falls Hirschi Huskies (9-2) vs. Glen Rose Tigers (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells

Wichita Falls Hirschi def. West Plains 42-17 in area round

Glen Rose def. Fort Stockton 63-12 in area round

Wichita Falls Hirschi def. Hillsboro 48-14 in bi-district round

Glen Rose def. Graham 55-14 in bi-district round

REGION II

Aubrey Chaparrals (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Paris

Aubrey def. Center 43-41 (4OT) in area round

Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Caddo Mills 55-21 in area round

Aubrey def. Dallas Lincoln 63-12 in bi-district round

Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Van 48-13 in bi-district round

Gilmer Buckeyes (11-0) vs. Carthage Bulldogs (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Gilmer def. Gainesville 60-20 in area round

Carthage def. Van Alstyne 61-30 in area round

Gilmer def. Rusk 25-7 in bi-district round

Carthage def. Pittsburg 42-7 in bi-district round

REGION III

Silsbee Tigers (12-0) vs. Madisonville Mustangs (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

Silsbee def. Smithville 34-0 in area round

Madisonville def. Bellville 9-3 in area round

Silsbee def. West Columbia 34-10 in bi-district round

Madisonville def. La Grange 41-21 in bi-district round

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (9-3) vs. Cuero Gobblers (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy

Hamshire-Fannett def. Waco Connally 33-30 in area round

Cuero def. Sealy 41-18 in area round

Hamshire-Fannett def. Brookshire Royal 40-10 in bi-district round

Cuero def. Salado 13-7 in bi-district round

REGION IV

Wimberley Texans (12-0) vs. Jarrell Cougars (6-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southwest Legacy Stadium in San Antonio

Wimberley def. Orange Grove 48-0 in area round

Jarrell def. Port Isabel 35-21 in area round

Wimberley def. San Antonio YMLA 81-0 in bi-district round

Jarrell def. Devine 32-14 in bi-district round

Lago Vista Vikings (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro Panthers (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Matador Stadium in Seguin

Lago Vista def. Sinton 42-7 in area round

Geronimo Navarro def. Bishop 28-14 in area round

Lago Vista def. Bandera 67-6 in bi-district round