ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Man imprisoned for selling over 100 grams of heroin

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjAlZ_0jKRr3Vc00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township man was sentenced to prison after he was found to be distributing large amounts of heroin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says that Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, of Hanover Township was sentenced to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Mannion for distributing heroin.

PSP chase ends with Syracuse woman facing DUI charges

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hale was intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) during a wire investigation while he was speaking with co-conspirators about trafficking heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Officials say Hale also sold heroin to a confidential informant who was working with DEA agents as part of an investigation.

The investigation determined that Hale was responsible for distributing between 100 and 400 grams of heroin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Man from Dominican Republic arrested in Hazleton, faces second deportation

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man from the Dominican Republic is facing deportation for a second time upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA says Tomi Moscat-Lara, 44, received an 18-month prison sentence from...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Tobyhanna man charged with drug trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Darius Jamal Scott, 45, of Tobyhanna, was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Guns, Drugs Seized In Allentown Raid: Police

Fentanyl, marijuana, and two loaded guns were recovered by police carrying out a raid in Allentown on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In a release, the department said it was "conducting an investigation" near 7th and Gordon streets just after 10:30 a.m. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luiz Rodriguez, 37, were arrested at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack dealing duo busted

Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after police seize loaded firearm, drugs at Allentown home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 57-year-old man has been charged after authorities served a search warrant at his home in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Ernesto Orta is charged with possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms – convicted, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly sold fentanyl, meth at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say that a New York man has been found guilty of selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple arrests were made after a traffic stop in Luzerne County where two people were found with warrants out for their arrest, according to police. The Jackson Township Police Department tells us John Norcross, 53, and Christian Morgan, 49, both of Nanticoke, were arrested on November 19 after a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of endangering woman with car set to plead guilty

Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man is scheduled to plead guilty to endangering a woman by trying to dump her out of a moving car, according to court documents. In late October, Mark Taylor Kuntz allegedly drove away from his home with a woman inside the back of the vehicle. The back hatch was open on the vehicle and Kuntz slowed and sped up several times in an attempt to make the woman fall out, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument

Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
CANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy