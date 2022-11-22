ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Construction workers still putting final touches on Broughton Street

By Brett Buffington
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Downtown’s Broughton Street is still an extremely busy construction site, despite now being open to traffic.

WSAV has video of workers still cutting bricks along what will be streetside parallel parking spots. Business owners there have dealt with at least five years of this construction. Tuesday, Savannah’s mayor said the real headline here is, when this construction is over, the small businesses along Broughton Street will have a beautiful streetscape.

“This has been a very difficult process,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “Every time you turn around it was something. I understand that when you start digging you’re going to find stuff, we kept finding stuff.”

There is a push to get the project done by the end of the day on Friday.

“I think Broughton Street again will be that magical place that people will come to,” Johnson said. “The City of Savannah has experienced some challenges. We take it and move on.”

