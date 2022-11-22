Read full article on original website
Public menorah lightings and Hanukkah events around the Bay Area
The tradition of lighting the menorah candles recalls a pivotal moment in Jewish history — when a little flame could light up a dark world. Maybe that’s just what we need these days. Hanukkah this year begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, and the eighth night will...
Readers’ Choice 2022: Specialty/Gourmet Market
In addition to serving grocery shoppers at nine locations in the Bay Area, Mollie Stone’s Markets also actively partners with local schools and food banks — and the company has been named a Readers’ Choice winner this year. Founded in 1986 by Mike Stone and Dave Bennett (now retired), the company embraces a philosophy of the “Best of Both Worlds,” striving to provide items that fulfill “Necessity and Passion.” Specializing in healthy, natural and specialty foods, the company’s buyers work closely with local producers.
