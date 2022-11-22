In addition to serving grocery shoppers at nine locations in the Bay Area, Mollie Stone’s Markets also actively partners with local schools and food banks — and the company has been named a Readers’ Choice winner this year. Founded in 1986 by Mike Stone and Dave Bennett (now retired), the company embraces a philosophy of the “Best of Both Worlds,” striving to provide items that fulfill “Necessity and Passion.” Specializing in healthy, natural and specialty foods, the company’s buyers work closely with local producers.

