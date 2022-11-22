ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients. The Department of Children and Family Services is urging recipients to monitor purchases and consider resetting PIN numbers. The theft of benefits appears to...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
