KPLC TV
Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients. The Department of Children and Family Services is urging recipients to monitor purchases and consider resetting PIN numbers. The theft of benefits appears to...
cenlanow.com
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 23, 2022, that it has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back to 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been charged with Simple Arson and Taking of...
St. Landry Parish inmate charges continue to grow
In St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is investigating an inmate whose charges continue to add up.
theadvocate.com
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
cenlanow.com
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
theadvocate.com
Should doctors be able to recommend marijuana remotely? Board vote exposes rift with lawmakers
One of the drivers of the explosive growth in Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry has been online platforms where patients can get a prescription for the drug remotely through a telemedicine visit with a doctor. But since COVID emergency rules ended this spring, the state board that governs doctors has...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
theadvocate.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
Family trying to raise funds to bury longtime St. Martinville officer
James "Pap" Papillion served as a St. Martinville Police Officer for 30 years, his family tells KATC TV3.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Louisiana Dept. of Insurance: Senior citizens should be aware of scams during open enrollment
The Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is urging senior citizens to be on the lookout for potential scams during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
