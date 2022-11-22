ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently.

Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they know as “John.” According to the post, John was a MAWSS technician that would service the storm drains near their home. Tucker, a golden retriever and family member of the Brazell’s, made friends with the MAWSS employee.

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police

“Each time he showed up to work in our area he would gift Tucker a tennis ball (his absolute favorite toy) and they would play fetch,” read Brazell’s post.

Brazell said John recently received a promotion and the family hadn’t seen him in a while until a few weeks ago. John and another employee showed up to do some work whenever he came to their door and knocked to check in on his four-legged friend.

The post continued, “John learned that day that Tucker has been very ill, and old age hit him hard and fast. Tucker can no longer play fetch the way he once could. He has trouble walking and even standing.”

Tucker with his toy and birthday note from John.

They two chatted for a while about his age and upcoming birthday before John headed back to work. An hour later, John was back, this time with a gift for Tucker to celebrate what might be his last birthday.

Brazell finished the post by thanking John. “I do not know his last name or what his new position is within MAWSS, but he definitely deserves the recognition.”

A man and a dog who became friends will forever be in each other’s hearts. Happy Birthday, Tucker.

