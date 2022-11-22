The hottest gifts of 2022 for everyone on your list
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, but if you’re still lost on what to buy, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Everyday Northwest to talk about some on the hottest gifts of 2022.
Watch the video above to learn about presents for everyone on your list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0