Houston, TX

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting at a Houston-area home that left two individuals useless and two wounded, based on the Houston Police Department. A person believed to be a former partner of one of many victims entered...
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
HOUSTON, TX

