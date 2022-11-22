Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Related
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting at a Houston-area home that left two individuals useless and two wounded, based on the Houston Police Department. A person believed to be a former partner of one of many victims entered...
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving, HPD said.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Man in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend to death at NW Harris County apartment, deputies say
The man allegedly forced his way inside the apartment the woman was visiting before opening fire, HPD said.
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
fox26houston.com
Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston
Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freeway
November 26, 2022 - A woman driver was killed early Saturday morning after going the wrong way on two different Houston freeways. A Harris County Constable saw her going the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her attention by driving alongside on the opposite side of the freeway, in the correct direction.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Police investigate Richmond child shooting, man arrested for leaving deadly crash scene, SWAT standoff latest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues. Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond. The child survived,...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Comments / 0