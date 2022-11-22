Read full article on original website
Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in Panama City Beach and visit Panama City Beach officials are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Beach Home for the Holidays. It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially now...
Holiday season kicks off in Panama City Beach with annual event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park was full of families for the seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event. To start the night, kids lined up to visit with Mr. And Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village. “This is just a great way to get the community out together and help us […]
Destin’s Christmas Parade and Harbor Boat Parade. Everything you need to know
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m., and the 36th Annual Destin Boat Parade will take place on December 11th, 2022 at 6 p.m. Christmas Parade. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping...
Destin Snowbirds are back, opening of "The Roost" is set Dec. 5 at Destin Community Center
On behalf of all the Destin Snowbirds, thank you for welcoming us back to your beautiful piece of paradise. We will officially begin our season on Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., with the annual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Destin Community Center (The Roost) located on Stahlman Avenue. Destin’s newly elected mayor Bobby Wagner will be there to welcome us along with members of the Destin City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and snowbird president Ruth Beckett. Registration will take place immediately following the ceremony until 3 p.m. Fees this year remain at $12 per person.
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
Niceville Valparaiso Chamber gearing up for ‘Sequins & Suits Auction,’ highlighting local businesses
The Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce will host their Sequins & Suits Auction in the Raider Café at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 7-9:30 pm. Tickets start at $100. Proceeds from the event benefit the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. “Sequins &...
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
NAVARRE CONDO FIRE
On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
Going strong on a 7-year tradition from texting the wrong number
A father-son duo in Santa Rosa Beach, FL both have artistically minded brains, but the way in which they express that creativity couldn’t be more different. Fountain’s Green Hills community center serving Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 13 hours ago. Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure...
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL
The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
Road Trip from Austin to Destin, Florida
If you're looking for a way to discover America's Deep South, this road trip from Austin to Destin is just the adventure for you. Taking you from urban Texan vibes to coastal paradises, this journey offers a chance to get acquainted with the best of what this historic region has to offer.
St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach
If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
