Fort Walton Beach, FL

waltonoutdoors.com

Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs

Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds are back, opening of "The Roost" is set Dec. 5 at Destin Community Center

On behalf of all the Destin Snowbirds, thank you for welcoming us back to your beautiful piece of paradise. We will officially begin our season on Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., with the annual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Destin Community Center (The Roost) located on Stahlman Avenue. Destin’s newly elected mayor Bobby Wagner will be there to welcome us along with members of the Destin City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and snowbird president Ruth Beckett. Registration will take place immediately following the ceremony until 3 p.m. Fees this year remain at $12 per person.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Black Friday shopping in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE CONDO FIRE

On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Going strong on a 7-year tradition from texting the wrong number

A father-son duo in Santa Rosa Beach, FL both have artistically minded brains, but the way in which they express that creativity couldn’t be more different. Fountain’s Green Hills community center serving Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 13 hours ago. Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL

The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Austin to Destin, Florida

If you're looking for a way to discover America's Deep South, this road trip from Austin to Destin is just the adventure for you. Taking you from urban Texan vibes to coastal paradises, this journey offers a chance to get acquainted with the best of what this historic region has to offer.
DESTIN, FL
floridaing.com

St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach

If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Choctawhatchee High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL

