wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
WNYT
Search underway for man missing from Rensselaer County
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. David Fearnley, 45, was last seen on Tamarac Road in Pittstown shortly after 8:00, Wednesday night, say investigators. They say the vehicle he was last seen driving was found just off the roadway in the area of...
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town of Alexandria Tuesday morning. State police said the rollover crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Route 37 just north of the hamlet of Redwood.
New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
WGRZ TV
Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm
SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Sheldon around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
informnny.com
NSYP: Hammond woman arrested following domestic dispute
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hammond woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in Morristown, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call and their investigation determined that 51-year-old Lisa Todd and another individual were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Police say Todd allegedly placed her forearm on the other person’s neck and applied pressure.
informnny.com
NYSP: Edwards woman arrested following criminal mischief complaint, broken window
EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Edwards woman was arrested following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Edwards, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 21-year-old Lakoata Schwartfigure refused to leave another person’s house on November 7 after being told to leave several times. Schwartfigure allegedly yelled offensive language outside in the yard and broke the living room window from outside, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
94.3 Lite FM
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Elks Lodge #496 to host memorial service for late veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Elks Lodge #496 plans to honor late veterans next week. The Lodge will hold their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4th at 2 PM at the Watertown Elks Lodge located at 728 Bradley St., Watertown. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in...
wwnytv.com
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
wwnytv.com
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
wwnytv.com
Roger A. Pomainville, 81, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Roger A. Pomainville, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Meadowview Nursing Home in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
wwnytv.com
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
