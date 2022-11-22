Read full article on original website
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
94.3 Jack FM
National Railroad Museum Welcomes The Holidays
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With Thanksgiving now behind us, it’s full steam ahead on holiday celebrations. The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with its Festival of Trees and Polar Express Train Ride. The Festival of Trees features 50 uniquely decorated trees...
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signs for new five Below in place as store prepares to open
West Bend, Wi – The signs for the new five Below are now in place as the retailer on the south endcap of the former Shopko building prepares to open at 11745 S. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Two of the other national chain stores, HomeGoods and Sierra,...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Fox Cities community meal strives to make sure nobody is alone on Thanksgiving
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you a warm tasty meal and special people to eat that meal with are two ingredients for any successful Thanksgiving. An organization in Menasha is making sure people in their community have both. Christ the Rock Community Church had their annual Thanksgiving community meal at […]
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun
A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Renewable natural gas made in Brown County fueling fleets around the nation
(WFRV) – The new BC Organics digester campus in Brown County is now producing renewable natural gas or RNG. So how is that product used and how is it different from fossil-fuel natural gas? Millaine Wells spoke to the company, Clean Energy Fuels, buying the RNG to power fleets of vehicles around the country. Curious […]
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating after ‘abandoned cats’ found dead outside of local business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven cats were found dead near a business in Oshkosh after being abandoned and left in crates, police are now investigating. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the cats had been left in animal crates, outside a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court sometime between November 17 and 21.
