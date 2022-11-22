ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

National Railroad Museum Welcomes The Holidays

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With Thanksgiving now behind us, it’s full steam ahead on holiday celebrations. The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with its Festival of Trees and Polar Express Train Ride. The Festival of Trees features 50 uniquely decorated trees...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!

There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
APPLETON, WI
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
NEENAH, WI
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom

(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
FREEDOM, WI
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
APPLETON, WI
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
GREEN BAY, WI
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan

A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

