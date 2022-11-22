Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday. It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
News4Jax.com
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of bestbet poker room, Orange Park Police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was shot in the parking lot of the bestbet poker room on Wednesday night, the Orange Park Police Department said. Police responded to bestbet, which is located on Park Avenue near Wells Road around 4:44 p.m. They found the man, who had been shot multiple times, near the front entrance of the business.
News4Jax.com
Family, police identify man fatally shot by officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who a day prior was shot and killed by police in Riverside — a man investigators said was suspected in a murder case. Police, and family members that shared a photo of him, confirmed he’s...
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
Suspect shot and killed after pulling rifle out on JSO officers during foot chase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Sheriff T.K. Waters appeared to begin the press briefing. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that at around 1:15 p.m. a criminal apprehension unit was doing surveillance on Ernest Street. They were looking for a person wanted for murder and attempted murder. He was also thought to be in possession of a gun as a convicted felon.
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash
A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
actionnewsjax.com
18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man from New York was critically injured when he was hit by a van early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue around 4:00 am when he was hit by the van. The man,...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Sheriff says Fucci does not get to choose where he is housed as he awaits first-degree murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is responding to Aiden Fucci’s request to be removed from the Duval County jail. Defense attorneys for Fucci, who is accused of killing his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, filed a motion Friday requesting the court transfer pre-trial custody of their client.
South Carolina parents charged after toddler found unresponsive from apparent drug overdose
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida police officer who can't swim bravely jumps in pond to save infant who nearly drowned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WARNING: The body camera video above shows the moment a baby was rescued from a Florida pond. Viewer discretion is advised. Body camera video released on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) Facebook page Tuesday shows the moment a police officer – who reportedly doesn't know how to swim – bravely jumped into a retention pond to save a baby who nearly drowned.
First Coast News
JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
Putnam County deputies looking for missing 87-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Robert Black, 87, who wandered away from his Melrose residence. Deputies say Black was last seen near Wall Lake Trail at about 4 p.m. Deputies say Black may be disoriented. Anyone who sees him or knows his...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
First Coast News
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
