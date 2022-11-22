ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Infant, 3 others injured in fire

Knoxville Police are investigating after human remains were found in a vacant school Monday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. 6 years since wildfires, fire injures infant, Cyber …. 0:00 Infant, 3 others injured in fire 1:19 6 years since deadly Sevier County wildfires 3:42 Protect yourself...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New KCHD Senior Director

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How can you prevent porch thefts during the holiday season?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s supposed to be the season of giving, not the season of stealing; however, porch pirates are out there. “We have received a few calls from individuals who say their items have been stolen from their porch,” Stacey Payne said, Executive Director of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 28, 2016, wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County, leaving behind devastation in the days and years after. “It was so smoky; it felt like a heavy fog,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner. What followed was 14 people losing their life and destruction...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland. “A male victim was located on scene...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN

