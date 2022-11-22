Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
New KCHD Senior Director
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
'Devastating and heartbreaking' | Knoxville Police investigating three deadly shootings from the past week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From October 17 through November 22, no one shot and killed another person within Knoxville city limits, according to Knoxville Police Department data. That changed the week of Thanksgiving. KPD responded to three deadly shootings. At least four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
2 found dead from gunshot wounds in Knoxville home
Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds during an investigation at an East Knoxville home Sunday morning.
How can you prevent porch thefts during the holiday season?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s supposed to be the season of giving, not the season of stealing; however, porch pirates are out there. “We have received a few calls from individuals who say their items have been stolen from their porch,” Stacey Payne said, Executive Director of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 28, 2016, wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County, leaving behind devastation in the days and years after. “It was so smoky; it felt like a heavy fog,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner. What followed was 14 people losing their life and destruction...
Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland. “A male victim was located on scene...
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
1 Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an officer. The crash happened on North Peters Road on Sunday afternoon. The crash witnesses said that a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at Market Place Blvd. Exit.
Man found dead in Five Points area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
