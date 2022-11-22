JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO