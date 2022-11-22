ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
RULES: Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker

That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
