FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Holidays renew grief for loved ones of those lost to gun violence this year
As people celebrate Thanksgiving with their families Thursday, some who lost a loved one to gun violence this year are marking their first holiday without them. News4JAX records show in 2022, there have been 148 homicides. Of those, 117 are murders. Darnell Wilson Sr., 44, was shot and killed inside...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
RULES: Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker
That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
News4Jax.com
Annual holiday party for unprivileged children sheds light on poverty in Jacksonville’s poorest ZIP code
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the holiday season has arrived, local business owners are working to ensure children living in low-income areas in Jacksonville receive presents this Christmas. The owners of the Cuts, Linez and Trimz barbershop on Moncrief Road and members of a community organization called Jewels of...
News4Jax.com
‘Connection of love’: Volunteers deliver over 500 meals to seniors in Duval, Clay counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Over 500 meals went out on Thanksgiving Day to those in need in Duval and Clay counties thanks to the efforts of volunteers with Ascension St. Vincent’s, Z-Trip and local law enforcement. The holidays can be tough for a lot of people, and the rise...
News4Jax.com
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
News4Jax.com
‘No greater need’: Salvation Army red kettle campaign bell ringers bring back sounds of season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The sounds of the season! Starting Saturday, you can expect to start seeing and hearing the Salvation Army kettlebell ringers at local participating businesses. Harold Pierce, 84, has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 19 years. And he still gets excited to sport a...
News4Jax.com
Family, police identify man fatally shot by officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who a day prior was shot and killed by police in Riverside — a man investigators said was suspected in a murder case. Police, and family members that shared a photo of him, confirmed he’s...
News4Jax.com
‘Instead of competition, we can have a community’: Local business owners grateful for Small Business Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Between Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday coming up soon, local businesses are also getting a piece of the action. Small Business Saturday is a chance to spotlight mom-and-pop restaurants and shops around the area that are hoping to see a spike in sales for the holiday season.
News4Jax.com
Turkey Trot: Annual charity 5K feasts on largest turnout for Thanksgiving race
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Thousands of runners took part in the annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K in Atlantic Beach on Thanksgiving morning. The goal was to raise $200,000 for UF Health’s Trauma Center to help those with brain injuries. The 9th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K has...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Sheriff says Fucci does not get to choose where he is housed as he awaits first-degree murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is responding to Aiden Fucci’s request to be removed from the Duval County jail. Defense attorneys for Fucci, who is accused of killing his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, filed a motion Friday requesting the court transfer pre-trial custody of their client.
News4Jax.com
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
News4Jax.com
Checking in on Jacksonville’s park development along St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Park development along the St. Johns River downtown is one of the major programs slated for Jacksonville. The city has been talking for years about new parks and changes to old ones like Metropolitan Park. Work has started on some projects but there is much more...
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
News4Jax.com
What could happen next in the murder case against Aiden Fucci? Local attorneys weigh in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys are sharing their thoughts on a recent filing in the murder case against Aiden Fucci. The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said recently it doesn’t think the teen should be able to choose where he stays while he waits for trial in the murder of his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey.
News4Jax.com
4-year-old girl dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP
A 4-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the car the 4-year-old was riding in tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of it on I-10 around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, when the 33-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Don’t let thieves make steals while you’re shopping for deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you get weighed down with shopping bags, you could become a target to thieves, so there are some things people should keep in mind while out and about snatching up deals. Some safety advice for anyone to keep in mind: Have your keys and cellphone...
News4Jax.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor Curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are looking for the state to change “Resign to run” laws so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president without resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to pass a “Resign to run” law.
News4Jax.com
Crew of USS Thomas Hudner ‘thankful’ to be home for upcoming holidays
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – More than 300 sailors on board the USS Thomas Hudner returned to the bright smiles of their loved ones on Saturday after seven weeks of deployment in Europe. The naval warship has been training with allies and partners since Oct. 4. For Intelligence Specialist...
News4Jax.com
‘Real Black Friday’ offers chance to shop small, support local businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More than 166 million people will shop over the holiday weekend. Shoppers will spend billions at the big box stores, but it’s also important to remember the little guys. That’s the point behind Small Business Saturday. Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S....
