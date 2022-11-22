ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Flying Santa Claus makes a visit to KTVE/KARD

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVYHe_0jKRnmEk00

MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thursday, November 24, 2022, making it Thanksgiving Day, the KTVE/KARD family would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. Be sure to visit our Facebook page and send us a photo of what you’re cooking for Thanksgiving dinner and your family gatherings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. Ouachita Parish Sheriff, Jay Russell, said “The sweep was conducted by and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, causing physical altercation; eight-month-old child present

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment. The victim informed […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final Scores for November 25, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final score for November 25, 2022: GLENBROOK 27, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 28 OAK GROVE 20, KENTWOOD 14 ZACHARY 48, SOUTHSIDE 37 DESTREHAN 21, EAST ST. JOHN 20 NORTH DESOTO 42, BREAUX BRIDGE 13 LUTCHER 8, LAKESHORE 45 WEST FELICIAN 30, NORTH VERMILLION 0 MANY 14, ROSEPINE 7 ST. […]
IOWA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city. Brandon and Gregory Case, who are both white, were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

