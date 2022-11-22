ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Neighbors on edge as police search for suspects linked to shooting near school

By Whitney Burney
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Three suspects remain at large after two Henry Ford High School students were shot.

The drive-by shooting happened just after dismissal on Monday. Police say the two students were shot as they walked to their family members' cars during afternoon pickup. Police say the two teens, who have not been identified, are expected to survive.

Tuesday, Detroit Public Schools Community District closed the high school out of an abundance of caution. The district says police identified a person of interest in the shooting who is a non-DPSCD student. Police say the shooting appeared to be an isolated event and the victims were directly targeted by the shooter(s).

"We thank all school personnel and community members who came to the aid of students. This incident does not appear to be school related and is not related to any social media threats," said DPSCD spokesperson Chrystal Wilson.

As investigators continue actively looking for anyone involved in the shooting, people living in the neighboring community say they're concerned.

"I was shocked, kinda concerned," said Lena Johnson who lives near the school. "It had me thinking about my daughter even though she was at home safe and sound, of course. You just hope that nothing like that would happen in that area."

Marilyn Penny, who lives across the street from the school, says she was concerned because her grandson goes to school in the building directly next to Henry Ford High School.

"I believe that school gets out at 3:15 and Henry ford (at) 3:30. Now what kind of example is our older youth showing the younger youth? They’re scared," said Penny.

Penny says the shooting was not surprising as she's seen students from the high school fight multiple times. She says the fights often happen in neighboring yards.

"It’s just wild and it really has all the neighbors on edge. We’re tired of it. Everyday? When the kids fight and they fight in front of your home, you don’t know if a bullet is getting ready to come through your home," she said. "Youth of today: Please stop, lay down your guns, think about your younger brothers and sisters that’s looking up to you."

DPSCD offered virtual counseling sessions Tuesday for students and staff following the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police or silent observer.

