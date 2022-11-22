Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises...
WAVY News 10
Blog: Dry and cool Saturday. Rain returns on Sunday
A cool but sunny Saturday is excected across the area. Highs should climb this afternoon into the mid 50s. Our next weather system is currently located near the Texas coast. This area of low pressure and associated fronts will lift NE as we go through the overnight and help produce showers on Sunday.
