'Apathetic, unconcerned:' Tenn. Supreme Court increases suspension for McMinn Co. attorney
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court increased the suspension of a McMinn County attorney Monday who is accused of not following up with clients, and not finishing his work, among other things. After reviewing proceedings filed against Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr., the Supreme Court decided that the...
Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation
Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
Tennessee's no-exceptions abortion law defies medical ethics | Opinion
Tennessee's abortion law is the strictest in America and provides for absolutely no exceptions. By excluding any exception to save the life of the mother, the new law clearly violates the four basic and sacred medical ethical principles: beneficence – doing good; non-maleficence – refraining from doing harm; autonomy – the right of the patient to determine their medical treatment; and justice – the equal distribution of the benefits of medical care.
Clinch students preparing to attend Dec. 6 Tennessee Supreme Court hearing
High School students from Clinch were in Rogersville on Nov. 17 learning about courtrooms and court procedures in preparation for attending a Dec. 6 session of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Third Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins and Circuit Judge William Phillips met Clinch students in Hawkins County Chancery Court. The students were also guided by Johnson City attorney Sandy Phillips. Students were given a tour of the courtroom, and explained...
