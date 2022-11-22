Tennessee's abortion law is the strictest in America and provides for absolutely no exceptions. By excluding any exception to save the life of the mother, the new law clearly violates the four basic and sacred medical ethical principles: beneficence – doing good; non-maleficence – refraining from doing harm; autonomy – the right of the patient to determine their medical treatment; and justice – the equal distribution of the benefits of medical care.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO