Talking is Golden

In the adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel, Women Talking, the innocuous act of conversing determines futures and fates. When yet another member of their Mennonite community is drugged and assaulted, eight women—of varying ages, tempers, and viewpoints—see that the time to consider their next steps is here. Should they stay and, somehow, fend for themselves? Pack up and leave for the unknown? What if inaction is also an option?

Among the women who convene a meeting of the hayloft-based council, Agata Friesen (El Paso-born Judith Ivey) and Greta Loewen (Canada’s pride, Sheila McCarthy) are the matriarchs of their respective families. They also each have two daughters—the delicate Ona (Rooney Mara) and fearless Salome (Claire Foy) are Agata’s while the caustic Mariche (Jessie Buckley) and sincere Mejal (Michelle McLeod) are Greta’s. The duo are the providers of a few lighter notes that help keep the meeting going and spirits unwavering.

This past Sunday, the 14th Houston Cinema Arts Festival featured Women Talking as one of its “Narrative” selections, with Ivey and McCarthy also in attendance for a post-screening discussion. The Texas Observer caught up with the acting veterans on a chilly Monday morning to ask about their voices in this story, the story itself (Toews loosely based it on similar incidents in Bolivia’s Manitoba Colony), and women talking in real life.

McCarthy: For both of our characters, we have age on our side. We’ve been around the planet a lot longer than our hotheaded daughters. Along with our faith comes a sort of learned patience. I think Greta very clearly knows what she wants from the very beginning, but she’s willing to bide her time—to get what she wants in a gentle way. There’s great strength in that.

In Women Talking , a group of Mennonite women gather to discuss how their community should respond to a sexual assault. Courtesy of Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing

McCarthy: What I love about Miriam is that she took the real story of the colony in Bolivia and wanted to write about it, but in such a way that it could be understood and loved and provide hope. It’s such a harrowing story about all the women in the colony having been raped. And she wrote a “what-if [scenario].” I think that’s a beautiful way to communicate what really happened.

Ivey: And rather than assume that she could know exactly what happened and what those women felt, she put herself in each character’s shoes. “What if this was the group of women who made the final decision for the whole community of women?” I love the fact that she set it up, how this is the way debate and democracy happen. These women are uneducated, but they have an instinctual drive to set up a fair society, a new society out of their imagination.

McCarthy: I love to vote. It was just a municipal election in Toronto, but the power of standing in that little booth and casting one vote. … It really struck me that this story, and that our film, launches with us voting for the first time and how important that vote is. I just think that’s a very powerful feeling that my little tiny vote is going to matter. For these women, this one vote is whether they will survive or not survive.

McCarthy: I hope so. I understand that question and I think we represent the repressed victims of a patriarchal society, which is worldwide. It’s why the movie’s not really set anywhere. And although we are varying degrees of ages and we are white women, I hope that the universal theme of women climbing out of their repressed state and hopefully moving forward is something everyone can identify with.

Ivey: I think that’s why it’s so important the way the story’s told, by putting it in a very cloistered community. We can look at it almost from a distance and say, “That’s not us, we don’t wear those clothes and we don’t wear those hats. We don’t live that way.” But very quickly, you start to identify with the various personalities and then, of course, what they’re dealing with.

Ivey: In our midterm results, the people spoke and this “red wave” didn’t happen. Maybe the Supreme Court might rethink some of its decisions and bills may be passed that will be more protective and reflective of the way this country wants to live as opposed to the way the extreme right wants us to.