Clarksville, TN

The Rev. William Johnson

Reverend William Johnson, was born to the proud parents, Mattie William Carney and Gillis Johnson in Clarksville Montgomery County Tennessee on March 10, 1925. He entered eternal rest November 20, 2022. Rev. Johnson was married to Beulah Mae Pendleton Johnson. He worked for State Stove Industries and retired after 25...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Jannie Yarbrough James

Jannie Yarbrough James, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
John Junior Harrison

A Celebration of Life service for John Junior Harrison, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Geoffrey Sikes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
David Riggins, longtime Planning Commission director, dies at 68

David Allen Riggins, 68, passed away on November 18th, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. David was born September 7, 1954, in Montgomery County to Lawrence Edward and Evelyn Earlene Riggins. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned a master’s degree from Murray State University. David joined the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission in 1977. After 13 years he was appointed director, where he served until his retirement in 2012.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Weekend top picks: Model Train Exhibit, Santa at Beachaven, Elf at Roxy

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After you eat Thanksgiving dinner, take your family out to see model trains, classic Christmas movies and Santa Claus this weekend. Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit: The Customs House decks out for the holidays on Friday with the Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit. Admission is $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, and free for museum members. The holiday themed exhibit is open from 10 a.m.-noon at 200 S. Second St.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Christmas lights in Clarksville: Have you got the city’s best light display?

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s time again for Clarksville Now to celebrate the holidays by guiding you to the best Christmas light displays in Clarksville. If you have an amazing lights display to share – your house, or even someone else’s – take a night-time photo of the fully decorated house and post it to this site: Christmas in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

