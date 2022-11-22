Read full article on original website
WGME
One dead, others injured after fatal crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth (WGME)-- A woman is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning. State police responded to the scene near the Portsmouth traffic circle shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found that a Porsche had rolled over several times after leaving the road, causing several passengers to be ejected.
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
Maine Police Say a Poland Murder Suspect and Victim are Brothers
Police in Maine have released the name of a man who was murdered in his Poland home on Thanksgiving. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and members of the Maine State Police responded to the residence off Hardscrabble Road shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance. When they entered the home, they found one deceased man, and another man who was also inside. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Damour, 38, of Poland. His body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has ruled the death a homicide.
Poland man arrested in connection with 'suspicious death'
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" in the town of Poland. Police were called to a home on Poplar Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to the Portland Press Herald, police found a dead body inside a trailer on...
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
Poland man charged with brother's murder
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
WMUR.com
Strafford man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle several times
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A Strafford man is charged with first-degree assault, accused of running over a woman several times. Guy Leighton Senior, 71, was arrested in Maine last night. According to the County Attorney, it happened Nov. 14, near Leighton’s home on First Crown Point Road in Strafford, and that he struck the woman repeatedly with his car.
WGME
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
NECN
One Man Stabbed During Altercation in Manchester, NH
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50 year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
WMUR.com
25-year-old from Barrington killed in crash in Dover, police say
DOVER, N.H. — Dover police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Barrington. The crash happened early Sunday morning. Police said Brett Holmquist was driving west on Tolend Road when his car hit several trees. Investigators said Holmquist was thrown from the car...
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
WMUR.com
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
Body of missing hiker Emily Sotelo found after days of searching NH mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. – The body of 19-year-old Westford resident Emily Sotelo was found Wednesday after she went missing Sunday during a hike in New Hampshire.Search teams have been searching for Sotelo for days. She was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and had not returned home. She was planning to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack and Flume.On Wednesday, tracks and personal belongings led search crews to Sotelo's body, which New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter helped remove Sotelo's body from the area.
