Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
One NBA fan recalled the moment Devin Booker shoved Dennis Schroder in the back after the shooting guard criticized Patrick Beverley for doing the same to Deandre Ayton.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Kyrie Irving' Shocking Answer For Best Shooter in the World
Kyrie's answer isn't who you think it would be.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Rick Robey Flat-Out Admitted the Boston Celtics Got a Steal When They Traded Him Away
Rick Robey earned a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1981. The post Rick Robey Flat-Out Admitted the Boston Celtics Got a Steal When They Traded Him Away appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
While Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan's Friendship Deteriorated, LeBron James And Dwayne Wade Have Grown Closer
James and Wade still remain the best of friends in contrast to the Barkley-Jordan fallout
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three Potential Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Consider
The New York Knicks will be active ahead of this season’s trade deadline and here are some potential names for them to target.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ immediate reaction to return vs. Spurs, Lakers’ big win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any happier after he finally made his return to the team on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Even better, they got the win in the process. Right after helping the Lakers take the 105-94 victory over Gregg Popovich’s men, James...
