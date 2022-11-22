ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz

When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
