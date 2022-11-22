ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Firehouse Subs to host 5th Annual Monroe Holiday Bike Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, Firehouse Subs in Monroe will be collaborating with Creed & Creed Law Firm and Regymen Fitness to host their Fifth Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive. Donators can drop off bikes from 12 PM to 3 PM. All bikes received from the drive will be donated locally in northeast Louisiana. […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sam Wallace is a rare breed with rare blood

Sam Wallace is a rare breed. Sam, who is in his 38th year working at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech University, recently hit a milestone in his life. He gave “blood” for the 200th time. According to Sam, it’s something he began doing when he was a...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church

A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Wellness check lands Louisiana man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirms

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank

Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JONESVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather

Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
RUSTON, LA

