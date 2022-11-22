Read full article on original website
Firehouse Subs to host 5th Annual Monroe Holiday Bike Drive
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, Firehouse Subs in Monroe will be collaborating with Creed & Creed Law Firm and Regymen Fitness to host their Fifth Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive. Donators can drop off bikes from 12 PM to 3 PM. All bikes received from the drive will be donated locally in northeast Louisiana. […]
University of Louisiana Monroe has Added a New registered Student organization: The Tribe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — November is recognized as national Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that The University of Louisiana Monroe has added a new registered student organization called The Tribe. The Tribe which is a brand-new registered student organization focuses on Native American culture and heritage. To be represented in this way for […]
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local restaurant is giving back to the community in a huge way. Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24, 2022. “Whether your family is out of town, or your kids are off to college,” said the...
Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group offering wagon rides beginning November 25
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning November 25, 2022, Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will be offering wagon rides that take you on a tour of the lights in Downtown West Monroe and Downtown Monroe. Rides will depart from Alley Park every 30 minutes from 5 PM to 9 PM, and rides will be available […]
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Sam Wallace is a rare breed with rare blood
Sam Wallace is a rare breed. Sam, who is in his 38th year working at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech University, recently hit a milestone in his life. He gave “blood” for the 200th time. According to Sam, it’s something he began doing when he was a...
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
City Council rejects bidding for Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s Phase I Master Plan
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe City Council passes a resolution that would reject all bids for the construction of the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. This was Phase I of the zoo’s Master Plan. The rejection comes after the City of Monroe Purchasing Division considered the request after the […]
Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church
A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
Wellness check lands Louisiana man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La.
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
Louisiana woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirms
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank
Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NBC 10 News Today: Calhoun Christmas parade and bike giveaway
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details about the annual Calhoun Christmas parade and a bike giveaway. For more details, watch the clip above.
Louisiana couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash. As he […]
Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather
Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
