actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares Thanksgiving side tips and tricks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week. Chandler shared tips and tricks on how to reheat purchased turkey sides. She also shared how to reheat turkey to make sure it’s...
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
actionnews5.com
Budgeting tips for the holiday shopping season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important, especially as we approach the holiday season. Financial Health Expert Katrina Holt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a recent survey by Affirm that found over 70% of people plan to change the way they spend and save this holiday season.
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
actionnews5.com
Airport sees influx of travels ahead of holiday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was a day of long lines at Memphis International Airport. More than 7,300 were expected to fly out the airport in one day. The busy day follows last week, when nearly 57,000 people traveled through TSA checkpoints. It’s been more than three months since TSA...
actionnews5.com
Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have and to give back to others who may not have as much. And that’s why hard work is happening right now at Westy’s in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant is getting ready to feed...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
actionnews5.com
‘Tiger Twins’ set for final college performance as top twirling talents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What’s a half time show without thrill, talent, and twirlers?. The University of Memphis family said their farewell to two graduating twirlers who have provided entertainment at the school and on national stages for several years. “I feel the best me that I can be...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
actionnews5.com
Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of burglars broke into a shoe store in Autumn Ridge on Sunday. Memphis Police Department responded to the burglary at Valid Kixx located on 6569 Winchester Road around 9 p.m. Surveillance showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Parade coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.
cbp.gov
Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays
New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 22 November pt. 5 of 8
The Benefits Of Drinking Water, Especially For Kids.
actionnews5.com
Fitz Casino & Hotel announces plans for renovation
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Located along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss. lies the Fitz Casino & Hotel. It was just announced that this hotel at 711 Lucky Lane is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain. “We’re excited to have...
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Memphis to Los Angeles
This cross-country road trip takes you from the home of the blues, Memphis, to sunny Los Angeles, complete with all its glitz and glamor. On the way, you have plenty of opportunity to take in some of the greatest landscapes that the United States has to offer: from wide open desert plains to winding mountain passes. This trip really does have it all when it comes to breathtaking scenery.
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
