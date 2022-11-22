ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Budgeting tips for the holiday shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important, especially as we approach the holiday season. Financial Health Expert Katrina Holt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a recent survey by Affirm that found over 70% of people plan to change the way they spend and save this holiday season.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Airport sees influx of travels ahead of holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was a day of long lines at Memphis International Airport. More than 7,300 were expected to fly out the airport in one day. The busy day follows last week, when nearly 57,000 people traveled through TSA checkpoints. It’s been more than three months since TSA...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have and to give back to others who may not have as much. And that’s why hard work is happening right now at Westy’s in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant is getting ready to feed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Mass burglars stole about $100k worth of Nike shoes in Autumn Ridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of burglars broke into a shoe store in Autumn Ridge on Sunday. Memphis Police Department responded to the burglary at Valid Kixx located on 6569 Winchester Road around 9 p.m. Surveillance showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays

New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fitz Casino & Hotel announces plans for renovation

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Located along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss. lies the Fitz Casino & Hotel. It was just announced that this hotel at 711 Lucky Lane is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain. “We’re excited to have...
TUNICA, MS
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Memphis to Los Angeles

This cross-country road trip takes you from the home of the blues, Memphis, to sunny Los Angeles, complete with all its glitz and glamor. On the way, you have plenty of opportunity to take in some of the greatest landscapes that the United States has to offer: from wide open desert plains to winding mountain passes. This trip really does have it all when it comes to breathtaking scenery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy