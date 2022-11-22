Read full article on original website
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy compares Russian invasion to Stalin-era genocide: 'They want to destroy us again'
"They blocked the export of our food. They put the world on the brink of starvation. They provoked a food crisis," President Zelenskyy said of Russia.
KAAL-TV
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also...
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides. The agreement signed in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the United States and led by Juan Guaidó, marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of the South American country’s complex crisis. The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil. The broad terms of the agreement for the United Nations-managed social fund were announced by the head of a group of Norwegian diplomats guiding the negotiations.
KAAL-TV
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously...
KAAL-TV
Ukraine works to restore power after devastating strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 70% of the Ukrainian capital was left without power on Thursday morning after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv’s mayor said. A punishing barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across...
Trump news – live: Trump adviser slams dinner with white supremacist Fuentes as ‘f***ing nightmare’
Donald Trump is once again being accused of antisemitism, this time for hosting a Holocaust denier for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, alongside disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West.Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite.Meanwhile, the rapper Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate. At the same time, he said his host was “impressed” by Mr Fuentes’s ideas.Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing...
KAAL-TV
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
