Portland, OR

KVAL

Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Busy holiday travel weekend begins

More than 600-thousand Oregonians are driving to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Nationwide, that number is 49-million. If you're planning on driving, the Oregon Department of Transportation says to leave extra time and be ready for winter road conditions if you're headed over the Pass. ODOT'S also warning that they are dealing...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in use of deadly force

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A Marion County Grand Jury has found a Salem police officer justified in his use of deadly force against two robbery suspects, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release. On Saturday, November 12, a woman reported two males had attempted to...
SALEM, OR

