Logistics Plus expanding, opening two new locations in Poland

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

Logistics Plus is expanding and strengthening its operations in Poland as they prepare to open two new locations.

The COO said the company has always had a location in Poland but with the renewed concentration on eastern Europe, the war in Ukraine, and overall development, he said they are opening two new locations.

How Logistics Plus is supporting Ukrainians with its latest acquisition

He also added that one of the locations will be the headquarters which will sit in the country’s fourth-largest metropolitan area.

As Poland continues to be a major hub of cargo transit to Ukraine, it has sparked their efforts to grow in the area and provide services like advanced shipping opportunities.

Logistics Plus and Red Letter Hospitality raise more than $10,000 for Ukraine

“We’ve been very active in that field. We have our own warehouses. We’ve been doing quite a lot and that kind of renewed our need to kind of strengthen our Poland operations and add more people to it and continue to grow,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO, Logistics Plus.

Logistics Plus hopes that Poland will play a critical role in rebuilding Ukraine when the war is over and their efforts will contribute to the process.

YourErie

2022 Blessed Sacrament kicks off 3rd annual craft show

Over 80 crafters filled up Blessed Sacrament Church to kick off a special weekend. This weekend, the church is holding its 3rd annual craft show featuring woodworkers, glass artists, painters and much more.  Organizers say this is important for the community because all the funds go toward the children at the school. They have already […]
