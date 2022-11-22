Read full article on original website
Related
How to Become a Machine Learning Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Machine learning is a critical component of artificial intelligence systems, with which AI is more effective today. Many big companies utilize machine learning to predict outcomes in their business, develop new and improved products, and automate processes.
How to Generate Your Own GnuPG Key
GPG is software that is generally seen as difficult to use because it was used by typically tech-savvy people in the past. However, in recent years, especially when privacy concerns are on the rise, GPG has become an easy-to-use piece of software for computer users of all levels. It's even easier now to create your own GPG key.
How to Convert Any Image to ASCII Art in the Linux Terminal
ASCII art is the oldest form of image representation online and existed long before the invention of the internet. It offers an easy, low-bandwidth way of rendering a graphical representation using characters, and is an art form in its own right.
What Are Color Filters on Windows 11? Here's How to Use Them
Microsoft does a good job when it comes to user accessibility. There are Windows tools such as Narrator, Magnifier, or Speech Recognition that make Windows one of the most inclusively designed systems. And we can now add color filters to the list of features that make Windows easier to use.
4 Must-Have Extensions for a More Complete GNOME Experience
For some people, GNOME extensions have a reputation for being necessary to change or un-do the design choices the GNOME team has made over the past decade. But if you love the default GNOME experience, does that mean extensions aren't for you?
5 Annoying Android Problems and How to Deal With Them
Android is one of the most exciting mobile operating systems you can find. It checks the right boxes in most of the areas you'd expect a good operating system to deliver on. Unfortunately, like any technology you can think of, Android is not flawless.
How to Link Two Pages (Or More) in Notion
This article will show you how to link two or more pages in Notion. Linking pages and subpages internally can help you refer to another page and thus create an internal hyperlinked network of knowledge in Notion. Automatic Notion backlinks also help to navigate between linked pages.
How to Fix Battle.net Not Opening on a Windows 11/10 PC
Battle.net is game launcher software with which users install and play Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. However, users can't launch Blizzard games when the Battle.net software doesn't open on Windows. Battle.net may or may not display an error message when it doesn't open, but that software doesn't start either way.
How to Back Up and Print Your GnuPG Key to Paper
The asymmetric RSA keys you use with tools such as GnuPG and SSH are very important for accessing information. The loss of a key makes access to encrypted data nearly impossible. Problems created by remote servers without access can also be serious, so it's important to back up the keys and keep them safe. Using paper to store key backups isn't the method that immediately comes to mind. However, it is one of the safest ways.
Use sdm to Completely Configure Your Raspberry Pi OS Before You Install
Raspberry Pi OS is a Debian-derived operating system designed to help beginners and experts to get the most out of the Raspberry Pi hardware, while offering an easy-to-use desktop experience. Although you can do some basic customization before inserting your storage media into the Pi for the first time, by using the official Raspberry Pi Imager tool, you may wish that you could do more. With sdm, an SD card management tool, you can. Here's how to do it.
How to Launch a PostgreSQL Database in the Cloud With AWS RDS
PostgreSQL (also known as Postgres) is one of the most widely-used database management systems. Many development teams use it as their database of choice when planning the development of an application.
How to Capture Gameplay on Windows With Intel Graphics Command Center
Want to relive your awesome gaming moments over and over again or share them with your friends? While you can use the Xbox Game Bar on Windows to record gameplay, you can also use the Intel Graphics Command Center if you like. It's quite easy to do, and we're going to show you how.
5 Ways to Check Your Wi-Fi Connection Strength on Windows
Can you imagine doing all that you do today, both while you work and while you're enjoying leisure time, without a Wi-Fi connection? Wi-Fi is our lifeline which connects you to everything that matters—family and friends, work, entertainment, shopping, and more—all with a few clicks.
What Is Tilt Shift Photography, and How Do You Achieve It?
Tilt shift photography is a special type of photography used by architectural, landscape, and other creative photographers. They use a particular kind of lens called a tilt shift lens, which can move in various directions and create different effects as a result. The most notable example of this type of photography is the miniature or diorama effect.
How to Prevent Duplicate Responses in Microsoft Forms
Microsoft Forms share some similarities with Google Forms. One of them is that a respondent can submit the form multiple times. If you want to eliminate bias and prevent replication, this must be avoided.
How to Add a New Open With Menu to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Windows 11's context menu has an Open with submenu that lists programs to select for opening files. However, that submenu isn't very flexible since you can't configure it.
7 Fixes to Try When Waterfox Is Not Loading Webpages on Windows
Waterfox is a popular open-source browser for Windows. But like any other browser, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that Waterfox fails to load webpages on Windows.
7 Ways to Fix Spotify Local Files Not Showing on Windows
The Spotify app on Windows isn't just for audio streaming; it also allows you to add your own music files and play them on it like a music player. But you may find that sometimes, even though you've managed to import your local library, you can't see it on Spotify.
How to Back Up and Restore Deleted Minecraft Worlds
Minecraft is only as endless as your creativity. There is potential to spend hundreds or even thousands of hours working on your Minecraft world, building villages and setting them up with adequate protection. So after spending so long protecting your home and assets in Minecraft, why wouldn't you protect your Minecraft world itself?
Feren OS vs. Zorin OS: Which of These Ubuntu Based Distros Is Best?
When you think Linux, Ubuntu is the first thing that comes to mind. While Ubuntu on its own is as excellent as it gets, it continues to host other distributions, each vying for the top spot. Feren and Zorin OS are Linux variants, each drawing power from the ever-famous Ubuntu.
