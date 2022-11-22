ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade

The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
CARTHAGE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

New Antique Store Comes to West End

Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
WEST END, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Small Business Saturday Shopping Guide 2022

Small Business Saturday is a national initiative started in 2010 by American Express. It is observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is designed to highlight small businesses. This shopping guide is not exhaustive, so, be sure to venture out and check in with all of your local favorites to...
borderbelt.org

Scotland County family thankful for 11-year-old who saved them from house fire

When 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington woke up to smoke filling her family’s Scotland County home, her mind immediately turned to the fire safety tips she learned at school. “They taught us how to cover your face up when there’s smoke so you don’t inhale too much smoke,” Kaliyah said. “And go low when there’s smoke, because smoke goes up.”
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC

