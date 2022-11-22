Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville needs volunteers
Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. Moses Mathis was known by scores of children...
bladenonline.com
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need, the ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7.
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
Laurel Hill Christmas events set for December
LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill residents and all Scotland County residents are invited to join together in Christmas spirit as the Laurelfest
Fort Bragg prepares Thanksgiving meal for troops, families
Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving preparing meals for troops.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
New Antique Store Comes to West End
Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Small Business Saturday Shopping Guide 2022
Small Business Saturday is a national initiative started in 2010 by American Express. It is observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is designed to highlight small businesses. This shopping guide is not exhaustive, so, be sure to venture out and check in with all of your local favorites to...
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
The girl died after being hit by an out-of-control truck on Saturday. The driver of the truck is facing charges.
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations
FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist Univer
borderbelt.org
Scotland County family thankful for 11-year-old who saved them from house fire
When 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington woke up to smoke filling her family’s Scotland County home, her mind immediately turned to the fire safety tips she learned at school. “They taught us how to cover your face up when there’s smoke so you don’t inhale too much smoke,” Kaliyah said. “And go low when there’s smoke, because smoke goes up.”
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County collecting shoes for drive
LAURINBURG — Youth Against Gun Violence Of Scotland County is asking for the community to come together and help collect donations in th
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
Comments / 0