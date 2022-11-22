ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Seniors First Turkey Trot’ at Lake Eola enters its 33rd year

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Turkey Trot around Lake Eola is as much of a custom for some as dinner with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual event has become one of the oldest and largest 5K fun runs in Orlando.

Katherine Brown with Seniors First said the money raised will help offer a vital support system to those who are unable to access or afford assistance.

Read: Thanksgiving 2022: Which grocery stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

“The holidays are an incredibly busy time. A lot of people don’t think about seniors who don’t have any family or don’t have any family nearby,” said Brown.

The nonprofit works to improve the quality of life for seniors over 60 years old and helps them overcome obstacles so that living at home remains an option.

Programs like Meals on Wheels, personal care services and Stepping Stone Medical Equipment Bank help provide older adults with independence.

Brown said for every two Turkey Trot registrations, they can provide more than five meals for a senior in need.

“It’s more than just a meal delivery, isn’t it? For a senior alone, it’s a much-needed conversation, and the volunteers are able to do a bit of a safety check and it lets them know they are cared for,” said Brown.

More information on the Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K and how to register can be found here.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

