ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal & Jon Moxley Involved In A Heated Segment On AEW Dynamite
Opening up Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a segment between William Regal and Jon Moxley. Regal was confronted by Moxley for his actions at AEW Full Gear, which ultimately cost him the AEW World Title to MJF. Moxley almost physically attacked Regal, but Bryan Danielson came out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Hammerstone Believes MJF Could Have An Incredible Acting Career
MJF won the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. The 26-year-old wrestler is set to star in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw. During a recent AdFreeShows interview, Alex Hammerstone, who worked with MJF in MLW, predicted that the AEW star could have a bright future in Hollywood and that he may retire from pro wrestling at the age of 30.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Wasn’t A Fan Of The Elite Trolling CM Punk On AEW Dynamite
During the latest edition of his “Reffin Rant” series on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on The Elite taking several shots at CM Punk on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Kenny Omega hitting a GTS and biting PAC at one point. Korderas wasn’t a...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Finals Of The WWE SmackDown World Cup Set
The finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament are set. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman to advance to the finals. The finish came when Ricochet hit the crucifix on Strowman. With the win, Ricochet will go on to face Santos Escobar in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Why He’s Not Aligned With MJF Anymore
During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears commented on why he’s no longer being paired with MJF on AEW television. Of course, Spears recently turned babyface and aligned himself with Wardlow. He said,. “I think that was just the end of the story because...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Gives High Praise To Roman Reigns, Says WWE Is A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’
During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, AEW World Champion MJF gave some high praise to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as the company the Head of the Table works for. He said,. “I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I’m the face of my...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Calls The CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad”
Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, the AEW wrestler commented on the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel that took place following the All Out 2022 media scrum. He said,. “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think....
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maxxine Dupri Gets The Maximum Male Models Ready For War, Booker T Note, More
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the featured guest on the latest edition of the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can watch the show below:. Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war, which you can see below:. WWE Superstar Damian...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Her WWE Release
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on a variety of topics, including her initial reaction to her WWE release and why it felt very discouraging to her. Of course, Yim has since returned to WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure from...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Survivor Series Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following press release regarding its Survivor Series programming that will be airing on Peacock tomorrow:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Is Excited For The Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Feud
Booker T is excited for the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on his excitement for the ongoing feud between the two men that is taking place over on the blue brand. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Today’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for today’s new episode of Rampage that will air at 4:00 PM EST. You can check out the card below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marina Shafir Reveals Who She Wants To Face In AEW, More
AEW wrestler Marina Shafir was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including trying to find her footing in AEW and who she’d like to work with in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
