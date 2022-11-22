ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska football hires Matt Rhule as head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will now lead the Nebraska football program. The University of Nebraska announced Saturday that Rhule would now take over as the Huskers’ next head coach. Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. “It is a privilege...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Husker men’s hoops to face Oklahoma in ESPN Events Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball will spend its Thanksgiving at the ESPN Events Invitational. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that the tournament would be a learning experience for the Huskers. “This tournament is a great opportunity to learn a lot about ourselves right now and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman celebrates over 100 years of memories

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As many of us remembered what we are thankful for this season, one Lincoln woman looked back at what she was grateful for the past century. Family members visited Helen Stover throughout the week to celebrate her birthday a month early. Stover will turn 101...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cloudy start, but clearing on Thanksgiving

The middle of the holiday week’s festivities ended up in the upper 50s temperature-wise. Southerly winds gusting upward of 25 miles per hour helped Lincoln to see another mild afternoon. However, a passing cold front Wednesday into the start of Thursday will bring more cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 20s.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A lovely Thanksgiving forecast

The Thanksgiving forecast is looking very nice despite a storm system being nearby. This system brought a cold front through the area early Thursday. Ahead of the front, low clouds and patchy fog were observed. However, skies cleared and temperatures dropped behind the front. We can’t rule out low clouds...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
LINCOLN, NE

