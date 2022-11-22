Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska football hires Matt Rhule as head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will now lead the Nebraska football program. The University of Nebraska announced Saturday that Rhule would now take over as the Huskers’ next head coach. Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. “It is a privilege...
klkntv.com
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
klkntv.com
Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
klkntv.com
Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
klkntv.com
Husker men’s hoops to face Oklahoma in ESPN Events Invitational
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball will spend its Thanksgiving at the ESPN Events Invitational. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that the tournament would be a learning experience for the Huskers. “This tournament is a great opportunity to learn a lot about ourselves right now and...
klkntv.com
‘We got one mission left’: Huskers face rival Iowa in final game of season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska hopes to close out its season with a win on Friday, which would end a seven-game losing streak against Iowa. The Huskers haven’t defeated the Hawkeyes since a 2014 overtime win in Iowa City. Two days after that victory, head coach Bo Pelini was fired.
klkntv.com
Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman celebrates over 100 years of memories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As many of us remembered what we are thankful for this season, one Lincoln woman looked back at what she was grateful for the past century. Family members visited Helen Stover throughout the week to celebrate her birthday a month early. Stover will turn 101...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
klkntv.com
Cloudy start, but clearing on Thanksgiving
The middle of the holiday week’s festivities ended up in the upper 50s temperature-wise. Southerly winds gusting upward of 25 miles per hour helped Lincoln to see another mild afternoon. However, a passing cold front Wednesday into the start of Thursday will bring more cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 20s.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
klkntv.com
How Nebraska law enforcement is keeping the roads safe over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement is taking safety precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, especially proper seat belt use. The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day of travel across the U.S., which is why the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
klkntv.com
Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
klkntv.com
A lovely Thanksgiving forecast
The Thanksgiving forecast is looking very nice despite a storm system being nearby. This system brought a cold front through the area early Thursday. Ahead of the front, low clouds and patchy fog were observed. However, skies cleared and temperatures dropped behind the front. We can’t rule out low clouds...
klkntv.com
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s small businesses prepare for holiday season this Black Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ahead of Small Business Saturday, two Lincoln-based businesses are urging people to “buy local” this holiday season. Hattie Kingsley, owner of Heart and Craft Candle Company says the holiday season is the best time to shop locally. “When you shop from a small...
