Spokane, WA

Trevor Noah announces second Spokane show for ‘Off the Record’ tour

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news, Trevor Noah fans! The comedian has announced a second show in Spokane!

Noah will now perform on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets cost around $55-$105. You can buy tickets at TicketsWest.com.

Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022.

K H
3d ago

He had potential but went all in on politics showing a real lack of comedy diversity and skill. He was used like a puppet and now lacks any sense of a individual professionalism to me imo

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

