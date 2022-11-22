Trevor Noah announces second Spokane show for ‘Off the Record’ tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news, Trevor Noah fans! The comedian has announced a second show in Spokane!

Noah will now perform on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets cost around $55-$105. You can buy tickets at TicketsWest.com.

Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022.

