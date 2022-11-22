WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. “The longer it is, the closer it is to the ground, the more connected I am with the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strong I am, you know, I have more power,” said Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn.

