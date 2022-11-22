ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Bay, NY

wwnytv.com

Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
FELTS MILLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wwnytv.com

Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet. Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow. Schools have to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen

CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Potsdam passes resolution giving Raquette River legal rights

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Potsdam is taking environmental action to a new level. In early November the Potsdam Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting the portion of the Raquette River that runs through the town a set of “natural rights.”. The resolution gives the...
POTSDAM, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm

On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

State gets involved in helping Watertown’s homeless problem

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, we’re hearing that New York state is helping with Watertown’s homeless situation - evident by a state representative seeing the conditions people were living in firsthand. “Make no mistake about it, the conditions over there are raw and he...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM

FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Pentagon allows Native American airman with north country ties to grow out his hair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. “The longer it is, the closer it is to the ground, the more connected I am with the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strong I am, you know, I have more power,” said Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn.
ANTWERP, NY
wwnytv.com

Crash victim dies from injuries, police say

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
informnny.com

NYSP: Edwards woman arrested following criminal mischief complaint, broken window

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Edwards woman was arrested following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Edwards, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 21-year-old Lakoata Schwartfigure refused to leave another person’s house on November 7 after being told to leave several times. Schwartfigure allegedly yelled offensive language outside in the yard and broke the living room window from outside, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.
EDWARDS, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years. David Antonucci was sanctioned for professional misconduct last Friday by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. Antonucci, whose law office is at 14 Public Square, has been an attorney since...
WATERTOWN, NY

