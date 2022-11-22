Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
informnny.com
Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
informnny.com
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
wwnytv.com
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet. Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow. Schools have to...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
informnny.com
Potsdam passes resolution giving Raquette River legal rights
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Potsdam is taking environmental action to a new level. In early November the Potsdam Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting the portion of the Raquette River that runs through the town a set of “natural rights.”. The resolution gives the...
adirondackalmanack.com
Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm
On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
State gets involved in helping Watertown’s homeless problem
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, we’re hearing that New York state is helping with Watertown’s homeless situation - evident by a state representative seeing the conditions people were living in firsthand. “Make no mistake about it, the conditions over there are raw and he...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM
FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
wwnytv.com
Pentagon allows Native American airman with north country ties to grow out his hair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. “The longer it is, the closer it is to the ground, the more connected I am with the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strong I am, you know, I have more power,” said Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn.
informnny.com
Dec. 3: 15th Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts at Macsherry Library
The Macsherry Library in Alexandria Bay will host its 15th annual Holiday Art & Crafts Show on Saturday December 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local artisans will offer their wares for a unique gift. Call 482-2241 for more information.
wwnytv.com
Crash victim dies from injuries, police say
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
informnny.com
NYSP: Edwards woman arrested following criminal mischief complaint, broken window
EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Edwards woman was arrested following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Edwards, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 21-year-old Lakoata Schwartfigure refused to leave another person’s house on November 7 after being told to leave several times. Schwartfigure allegedly yelled offensive language outside in the yard and broke the living room window from outside, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.
wwnytv.com
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years. David Antonucci was sanctioned for professional misconduct last Friday by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. Antonucci, whose law office is at 14 Public Square, has been an attorney since...
