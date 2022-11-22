Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal & Jon Moxley Involved In A Heated Segment On AEW Dynamite
Opening up Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a segment between William Regal and Jon Moxley. Regal was confronted by Moxley for his actions at AEW Full Gear, which ultimately cost him the AEW World Title to MJF. Moxley almost physically attacked Regal, but Bryan Danielson came out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Today’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for today’s new episode of Rampage that will air at 4:00 PM EST. You can check out the card below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maxxine Dupri Gets The Maximum Male Models Ready For War, Booker T Note, More
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the featured guest on the latest edition of the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can watch the show below:. Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war, which you can see below:. WWE Superstar Damian...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page’s AEW World Title Eliminator Finals Gear Was Inspired By Famous Comic-Book Character
Ethan Page had the opportunity to compete for the AEW World Championship when he faced Ricky Starks in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Page revealed that he took inspiration from a famous comic-book character for his ring gear. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Believes MJF Will Be A Great Champion In AEW, More
Speaking to Brandon Walker for Barstool Rasslin’ prior to the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, AEW President Tony Khan commented on MJF’s future with All Elite Wrestling and how the Salt of the Earth has captured the interest of the fans. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Hammerstone Believes MJF Could Have An Incredible Acting Career
MJF won the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. The 26-year-old wrestler is set to star in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw. During a recent AdFreeShows interview, Alex Hammerstone, who worked with MJF in MLW, predicted that the AEW star could have a bright future in Hollywood and that he may retire from pro wrestling at the age of 30.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Finals Of The WWE SmackDown World Cup Set
The finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament are set. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman to advance to the finals. The finish came when Ricochet hit the crucifix on Strowman. With the win, Ricochet will go on to face Santos Escobar in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Calls The CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad”
Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, the AEW wrestler commented on the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel that took place following the All Out 2022 media scrum. He said,. “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think....
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks has earned himself a title shot against new AEW World Champion MJF. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks defeated the likes of Brian Cage and Lance Archer before topping Page in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Wasn’t A Fan Of The Elite Trolling CM Punk On AEW Dynamite
During the latest edition of his “Reffin Rant” series on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on The Elite taking several shots at CM Punk on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Kenny Omega hitting a GTS and biting PAC at one point. Korderas wasn’t a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dark Order Member Turns Heels And Joins LaFaccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage
In a shocking turn of events, the Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance turned on his teammates and joined forces with LaFaccion Ingobernable(LFI) on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. RUSH, The Butcher, and The Blade were to set to square off against Josh Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 in tonight’s main event, but 10 was nowhere to be seen.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Her WWE Release
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on a variety of topics, including her initial reaction to her WWE release and why it felt very discouraging to her. Of course, Yim has since returned to WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
