HAVELOCK, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Pocahontas County. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Richard Leth, of Hartley, was northbound in a GMC Sierra on Iowa Highway 4 near Havelock at approximately 2:28 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Mack truck driven by Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.

HARTLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO