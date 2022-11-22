ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison. On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged after 11-year-old was shot in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with shooting an 11-year-old boy Wednesday in Belleville. The shooting occurred before 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road. The police said they believed the shooting was accidental. According to the police, Bobby J. Greathouse was acting...
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy