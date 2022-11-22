Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Missouri death row inmate baptized in the days leading up to scheduled execution
ST. LOUIS — In the days leading up to his scheduled execution date, Kevin Johnson meets with a spiritual advisor. That man is Reverend Darryl Gray. Gray is a known civil rights advocate, an organizer with ExpectUs St. Louis, and an ordained clergy member. Johnson is scheduled to be...
1 man killed, another injured in St. Louis shooting Friday night
ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night on Labadie Avenue in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue. Responding officers...
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
KSDK
One of two schools at campus hit by St. Louis school shooter reopens Monday
ST. LOUIS — Students of Collegiate School for Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning after three weeks of virtual classes following a school shooting in October that killed two people. Saint Louis Public Schools announced Friday, the high school would be returning to in-person classes after the...
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
Whatever You Do, Don’t Run if You’re a Milkman in St. Louis
Some do's and don'ts are common sense. Don't step on Superman's cape. Don't spit into the wind. And, don't run if you're a milkman in St. Louis. That last one is a real thing by the way. I happened upon this fun conversation on Quora about some of the dumbest...
Person who 'displayed a firearm' shot by police in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — A person who "displayed a firearm" was shot by officers Thursday morning in Litchfield, authorities said. Illinois State Police said officers responded at about 10 a.m. to a call for a person with a gun in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. Two Litchfield...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night
A fatal shooting took place Tuesday night.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
kttn.com
Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison. On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
St. Louis man sentenced to prison for 2021 carjacking of mother, baby
ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for carjacking a woman and her baby at gunpoint in St. Louis last year. Bryant Carless, now 32, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John Ross, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
Byers' Beat: Deadline pressure mounting to name new St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to have a town hall 11 days from now with three finalists vying to become the next police chief – but she doesn’t know who they are yet. That’s because the Personnel Department manages the hiring process, and...
Man charged after 11-year-old was shot in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with shooting an 11-year-old boy Wednesday in Belleville. The shooting occurred before 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road. The police said they believed the shooting was accidental. According to the police, Bobby J. Greathouse was acting...
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 3