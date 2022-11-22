GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO