Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
carolinajournal.com
Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone
In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
WITN
New Bern debuts ice skating rink
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
wraltechwire.com
Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern
NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend
New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
WITN
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
New Bern, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nolesville High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
Previewing this weekend's North Carolina football playoffs
Whiteville might be thinking it’s facing a mirror image in East Duplin when they face off in the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs Friday night. Both teams are coming off dramatic, come-from-behind one-point wins and play a similar style of football. “Tight games,” said Whiteville coach J.P. ...
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
Comments / 0