Tyrrell County, NC

WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone

In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern debuts ice skating rink

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
NEW BERN, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern

NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend

New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Bern Police activates holiday task force

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
NEW BERN, NC
High School Football PRO

New Bern, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC

