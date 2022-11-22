‘Kobe is MJ on steroids’: Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to end GOAT debate with scorching take

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ immediate reaction to return vs. Spurs, Lakers’ big win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any happier after he finally made his return to the team on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Even better, they got the win in the process. Right after helping the Lakers take the 105-94 victory over Gregg Popovich’s men, James...
Nikola Jokic draws epic LeBron James comparison from Clippers’ Ty Lue
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is already proving to be one of the best bigs to ever play in the NBA. With back-to-back MVPs in his trophy case, The Joker has the respect of many across the league. And according to Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, he sees a lot of LeBron James in Jokic at the five.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A Western Conference showdown will be on tap between a pair of youthful squads as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out in the Lone Star State against the Houston Rockets. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our NBA odds series, where our Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick will be revealed. Entering […] The post NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum a ‘Top 5’ player? Kendrick Perkins drops truth bomb
After Jayson Tatum helped the Boston Celtics take down the hot-handed Sacramento Kings on Friday night, all the talk has been whether or not he should be on the list of the Top 5 players in the league today. Former NBA big man-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn’t like the talk at all, but for a rather […] The post Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum a ‘Top 5’ player? Kendrick Perkins drops truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet is available for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A rematch of last night’s bout will take place for the second-consecutive night as the Los Angeles Lakers will do battle with San Antonio Spurs in Alamo City. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bonkers Luka Doncic stat puts him in the same breath as LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been putting up historic numbers ever since he stepped foot in the league back in the 2018-19 season. His ability to impact the game in almost every facet is incredibly unique, as evidenced by a milestone that Doncic recently accomplished versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. According to the NBA.com/Stats […] The post Bonkers Luka Doncic stat puts him in the same breath as LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups reveals why Knicks star Jalen Brunson reminds him of himself
Friday night produced quite a sepctacle between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The game needed an extra period to decide a winner in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter. Unfortunately for the Knicks, it was the Blazers that emerged victorious in overtime, 132-129. It...
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. savagely troll Trae Young after comeback win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
