Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic draws epic LeBron James comparison from Clippers’ Ty Lue
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is already proving to be one of the best bigs to ever play in the NBA. With back-to-back MVPs in his trophy case, The Joker has the respect of many across the league. And according to Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, he sees a lot of LeBron James in Jokic at the five.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A rematch of last night’s bout will take place for the second-consecutive night as the Los Angeles Lakers will do battle with San Antonio Spurs in Alamo City. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A Western Conference showdown will be on tap between a pair of youthful squads as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out in the Lone Star State against the Houston Rockets. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our NBA odds series, where our Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick will be revealed. Entering […] The post NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. savagely troll Trae Young after comeback win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
Who’s ready for some NBA action on this Saturday? The Dallas Mavericks will head up north and cross the Canadian border to take on the Toronto Raptors. Check out our NBA odds series, where our Mavericks-Raptors prediction and pick will be made. With a pair of ugly losses, the...
Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum a ‘Top 5’ player? Kendrick Perkins drops truth bomb
After Jayson Tatum helped the Boston Celtics take down the hot-handed Sacramento Kings on Friday night, all the talk has been whether or not he should be on the list of the Top 5 players in the league today. Former NBA big man-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn’t like the talk at all, but for a rather […] The post Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum a ‘Top 5’ player? Kendrick Perkins drops truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham drops honest take on Patrick Beverley’s 3-game suspension
The NBA handed Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension for shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind on Tuesday. And Beverley has already served one game of his three-game suspension as he sat out yesterday’s outing versus the Spurs, which the Lakers won 105-94. Before the...
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups reveals why Knicks star Jalen Brunson reminds him of himself
Friday night produced quite a sepctacle between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The game needed an extra period to decide a winner in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter. Unfortunately for the Knicks, it was the Blazers that emerged victorious in overtime, 132-129. It...
