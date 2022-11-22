ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Tennessee exploring partnership to expand digital innovation

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee , Knoxville is working to expand its digital offerings through a partnership with Arizona State University.

A letter of intent shared by UT lays out several priorities for the partnership. These include creating an assessment of UTK ‘s current digital edition infrastructure, developing shared online enrollment and creating a higher education network offering “quality, scalable and affordable digital education opportunities.”

Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops

“We are excited about the possibility of this partnership with Arizona State University. It could be transformational in supporting our desire to make UT’s flagship , land-grant campus even more accessible for all Tennesseans, whenever and wherever they seek to learn, as well as supporting the growing workforce needs of our state. ASU is known for its commitment to innovation, digital learning, and expanding access to higher education,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said.

An email from Plowman and Provost John Zomchick to UT deans, department heads and directors shared that the partnership would allow the institution to enhance its digital degree programs and “experiment with leading innovations in the design and delivery of our technology-enhanced offerings.”

The hope for the partnership is to make a degree from UT more accessible to Tennesseans while supporting the state’s workforce needs.

Blount County man indicted on murder charge in woman’s fentanyl death

Plowman also shared that Bruce Behn, from the Haslam College of Business, will be leading the effort to explore this partnership. Behn joined UT’s Department of Accounting and Information Management in 1994 after finishing his doctorate at Arizona State University. He is currently a Deloitte Professor in Accounting and Associate Dean for Graduate & Executive Education at Haslem College.

UT is still working out the details of what the partnership will look like. Plowman and Zomchick’s email explains that they will use the input, expertise and ideas from faculty to work out the details alongside colleagues at ASU.

