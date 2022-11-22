Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling
In the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, the departure points to persistent staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling.
WCAX
Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School staffing shortages are hitting the Northeast Kingdom hard. The Orleans County Supervisory Union is taking a community approach to the problem, with the hope of fixing a critical staffing shortage. OCSU held a brainstorming session on Tuesday night at Lake Region Union High School, hoping...
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
lakeplacidnews.com
Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice
WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
MyChamplainValley.com
Long-awaited connector opens on UVM campus
University Place, the road that connects Main St to Colchester Ave through UVM's campus, is now open for use.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
newportdispatch.com
“Winter Saturdays in Newport” to bring live music, events downtown
NEWPORT — A group of local residents are tired of complaining that there is nothing to do in Newport during winter weekends, so they’ve been meeting since last spring to dream up and plan “Winter Saturdays in Newport.”. Every Saturday except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve...
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
Notable Devotees Give Thanks for Burlington's Soon-To-Close Landmark Penny Cluse Café
Pennies don't count for much these days, but Penny Cluse Café in downtown Burlington counts for a lot. When married co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced the upcoming closure of the breakfast and lunch restaurant they opened in 1998, legions of customers and employees, past and present, poured their gratitude — and grief — into social media posts and emails and trekked to Penny for one last meal.
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
suncommunitynews.com
Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase
PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Early Bird Catering to Open in Colchester
A Colchester native is returning home to open a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot at 506 Porters Point Road. On December 5, chef-owner Deven Bora, 27, will start serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, coffee, smoothies, soup, hot-bar dishes, and take-home dinners at Early Bird Catering in the former location of Big Apple Deli. The shop will also serve as the home base for the catering business Bora started earlier this year.
VTDigger
Franklin County legislators weigh impeachment for newly elected sheriff
Several Franklin County state legislators say they’re weighing whether to support impeaching the county’s newly elected sheriff next year and removing him from office. John Grismore, who was charged with assault after he kicked a suspect in custody in August, won about 44% of the vote for sheriff this month.
WCAX
New Johnson clinic to offer primary care, substance abuse treatment
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new health clinic is now open in Lamoille County. The Johnson Health Center officially opened on lower West Main Street in Johnson Tuesday. The new facility will bring more general primary care to the region as well as provide needed resources for people struggling with substance abuse and recovery.
vermontbiz.com
Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights holiday event begins this week
The majestic 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga, an iconic feature of Shelburne Museum’s 45-acre campus, floats in a sea of light for the museum’s Winter Lights extravaganza. Photo courtesy Shelburne Museum. Vermont Business Magazine Starting this week, Shelburne Museum’s campus will be aglow with the spectacular holiday event, Winter Lights,...
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It’s been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
police1.com
Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
