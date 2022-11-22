Read full article on original website
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York
Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
All Travel Bans Have Been Lifted In Western New York
Traveling around Western New York will be a bit easier today. As crews continue to clean up all the snow that fell over the weekend, officials have lifted all travel bans in Western New York. The bans were in place to help cleanup crews plow the roads safely. While the...
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
Too Much Snow For Roofs In Western New York?
For those in the southtowns of Buffalo and Western New York, there will be a big of relief today from the lake effect snow machine. After an incredible 66+" of snow in some spots, the cleanup begins. But where do you start?. Most of the homes in Western New York...
