Colorado Springs, CO

“I had just panic, fear,” says Club Q survivor

By Maggy Wolanske, Ashley Eberhardt
 6 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A survivor of the Club Q shooting who is currently recovering in the hospital spoke with members of the media at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The survivor, identified as Anthony, was injured in the shooting and continues to recover at the hospital.

“I am sore,” said Anthony. “I took quite a few shots in different areas. I won’t go into the details of exactly where, but the hospital has been amazing.”

Anthony described the environment of Club Q as a safe place and home.

“It was a family and that’s what they have always stated, that this is your home, this is your safe haven, safe space,” said Anthony. “So that was the least of my worries and concerns.”

Anthony crawled on the ground to a corner to protect himself from the shooter.

“When I was hiding, I heard nothing,” said Anthony. “It was all quiet…so I don’t know how quick or where they took the gunman down, because… I had just panic, fear. I wasn’t trying to pay attention to anything going around me, just trying to focus on me.”

Jeremy, Anthony’s spouse, was at home Saturday evening and shared the moment he received the call from Anthony.

“The initial thought was, I just need to get him,” stated Jeremy. “He needs to be OK.”

Anthony was able to call his spouse Jeremy and inform him of what happened, the two recalled the moment they were reunited.

“As a got to the hospital, I was coming in and he was standing there,” said Anthony. “And it was one of those as I was laying there in club, I didn’t know if I’d ever get to hug him again. I didn’t know how extensive my wounds were.”

Anthony shared his appreciation to the two people who were able to stop the shooter that night.

“They’re my hero. You guys that took them out are my hero,” said Anthony. “I know I’ve seen you at the club a time or two. One of them because I just saw his picture today and just thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

He also shared his gratitude for the hospital staff and first responders that acted so quickly to help those injured get medical assistance.

“They’re extremely quick and they started getting everybody out extremely quick as well and taken to where they needed to go,” said Anthony. “And a huge thanks that’s all I’ve been thinking.”

Anthony shared that if he had the chance to say something to the shooter he would say, “why don’t you meet somebody and get to know their true heart before passing judgment because he really did harm a lot of pure true hearts that I don’t know if they’ll be the same.”

Anthony is hopeful to be released from the hospital by Thanksgiving.

