Bozeman sets 2023 legislative priorities with 4 being their focus
One of those priorities is more local control, where the city hopes to make more money off of the revenue from tourists coming to the area.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Is Bozeman Seeing A Drop In Housing Prices? Sure Looks Like It!
I think it's safe to say that the housing market in Montana has been a rollercoaster, especially here in Bozeman. Are we finally going to see a shift in the market? According to RE/MAX, the answer is yes. “The historic pace and magnitude of interest rate increases have created a...
'Huffing for Stuffing' organizers issue statement after participant's death
The organizers of Huffing For Stuffing in Bozeman confirmed on social media that a race participant experienced a medical event at the race, leading to the person's death.
Runners brave the cold for annual Huffing for Stuffing
Thousands of runners young and old woke up early on Thanksgiving Day for the 16th annual Huffing for Stuffing.
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
Construction underway at workforce housing development in Belgrade
Construction is now underway at a site just south of Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport which is set to bring over 100 units of workforce housing to the area.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
Ennis school bond fails again: Madison and Gallatin counties election recap
Voters in Madison and Gallatin County decided on key issues on Nov. 8, including the second iteration of the Ennis School Bond, cannabis ordinances in West Yellowstone and Manhattan, a tax levy for elderly care and a proposed golf course district in Madison County. Madison County voters participated at a...
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person alert canceled for mother and newborn
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Madison County for 36-year-old Laura Mae Sprinkle and her newborn baby.
Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program
When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
Members of 2001 Montana national championship team believe 2022 Griz capable of deep playoff run
MISSOULA — After a blowout loss to Montana State, the Montana Grizzlies were firmly on the bubble for the FCS playoffs. But after Montana fans collectively held their breath, they let out a sigh of relief when the Griz heard their name called during Sunday’s selection show. And...
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher. Ifanse missed the 2022...
Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.
