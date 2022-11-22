ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
mooseradio.com

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
BELGRADE, MT
NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
herosports.com

Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program

When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher. Ifanse missed the 2022...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.
BOZEMAN, MT

