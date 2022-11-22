Read full article on original website
Related
Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November. Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
Update: Boise Police locate vehicle linked to shooting investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21, police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife, according to the Boise Police Department. Police said the 30-year-old from Garden City pulled out a knife and attempted to...
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Post Register
Make Christmas this year magical by donating to Idaho's Largest Toy Drive
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off today and will run through Dec. 6. You can help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need. All you have to do is bring unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Boise investigates after longtime police official’s ties to white supremacist group become public after retirement
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean launched the probe on...
KTVB
Fire scorches outside of Meridian home overnight
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on East Green Meadow Court. Two people and a dog who were inside got out and weren't hurt.
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
Post Register
Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom
So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Boise, ID
The city of Boise is the state capital and largest city in Idaho. Located in Ada County, Boise has an area that covers around 64 square miles. It is popular with tourists because of its beautiful natural scenery. The snow-capped Rocky Mountains provide a gorgeous backdrop. The Boise River runs...
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Post Register
Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise businesses welcome community support on Small Business Saturday
It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers - and businesses. While there were many blockbuster deals being offered for Black Friday, local small businesses have another date circled on their calendar. The weekend full of holiday shopping and deals continues with Small Business Saturday - one...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0